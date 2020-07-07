Metro Detroit is under a heat advisory until 8 a.m. Wednesday, when the weather notice switches to an excessive heat watch alert through Thursday evening as thunderstorms swept though the area, leaving power outages.

Counties under the advisory are Lapeer, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Washtenaw, Livingston, Monroe and Wayne. All remain under the excessive heat watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpour are expected before 1 a.m. Wednesday and could lead to ponding on roadways from a slow-moving cluster just north of Detroit. In Royal Oak on Wednesday night, multiple trees, large limbs and power outages were reported. DTE Energy reported multiple scattered outages in Metro Detroit of 99 or less with areas in Grosse Pointe with 501 to 1,500 outages. An outage map showed areas near Outer Drive and Interstate 94 with clusters of 100 to 500 outages. Overall, DTE reported 18,754 customers without power.

Isolated showers will follow between 1-2 a.m. Wednesday is expected to be hot, sunny and mostly clear with a high of 95. Another round of showers and thunderstorms appears after 3 p.m. Friday.

Detroit entered its sixth day in a row of temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. Tuesday's temperature in Metro Detroit reached 94 at 2:52 p.m. The record for the day is 101 set in 1988. Normal temperature for the day is 84.

Metro Detroit may be on track to a record-breaking week if temperatures remain in the 90s, as the weather service predicts through Saturday. The longest stretch of consecutive 90-degree days in Detroit history is 11 in 1953, when the hot streak ended on Sept. 4.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will remain hot: Thursday and Friday are expected to hit 95 and 92, respectively. Saturday's 89 degrees could keep the region from that record set in 1953, with nine days of consecutive 90-degree-plus temperatures.

With Sunday's and Mondays high temperatures expected near 87, the next chance for another 90-degree day is Tuesday, with a high of 91 predicted, the weather service says.

A heat advisory warns about heat index values up to 96 degrees; an excessive heat watch alerts to "dangerously hot conditions" with heat index values up to 100 possible, the National Weather Service said.

The extreme heat means the hot, humid weather will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors, the weather service said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/07/national-weather-service-advisory-heat-detroit-michigan/5395136002/