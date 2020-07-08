A national nonprofit that's been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 says Michigan is at a "high" risk of an outbreak, less than a month after listing the state as on track to contain the virus.

Michigan reported 610 new cases Wednesday — the highest single-day case count in seven weeks.

COVID Act Now, a group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders, moved the state into the category, listing the state's infection rate as high.

"On average, each person in Michigan with COVID is infecting 1.14 other people," the website reads. "As such, the total number of active cases in Michigan is growing at an unsustainable rate. If this trend continues, the hospital system may become overloaded. Caution is warranted."

In mid-June, Michigan had moved to its lowest risk category on its warning dashboard for states. Currently only four states are in that category: New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The website credits the state for widespread testing and low use of intensive care hospital beds, but says it doesn't have enough contact tracers to track outbreaks.

COVID Act Now researchers noted that they did change the way they calculate infection rates about a week ago in order to better measure "lower population regions and regions with lower case counts." That could have affected risk levels, the website said. The changes include counting cases and not both cases and deaths.

Among the Michigan counties currently deemed at critical risk by the group include Livingston, Shiawassee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Alpena and Iosco. Macomb is considered high risk and Oakland and Wayne are at medium risk, according to the website.

Wednesday's 610 confirmed cases was the largest single-day tally since May 20 when the state confirmed 659 cases.

The national website's tracking comes as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she is concerned about schools reopening for in-person instruction in the fall with upward trend of cases across the country. Whitmer's comments came after President Trump threatened to "cut off funding" if schools don't reopen in the fall.

"I am not sending kids and our education workforce into our schools unless it's safe," Whitmer added during an interview with Wolf Blitzer on CNN. "It's that simple."

