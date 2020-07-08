Drew Barrymore has some good news to share, and she's saying it with a vintage Detroit News T-shirt on a national magazine cover.

InStyle magazine revealed its August cover on Instagram on Wednesday with photos of actress/producer/director Drew Barrymore — pictures taken by the actress herself at home — for the magazine's "Badass Women" issue.

In the interview, Barrymore says she's wearing the T-shirt because of its slogan "the first good news of the day."

We've put a call in to her agent to see where the actress picked up her tee, but you can get one starting Thursday. Come back here for the link when they're available for sale.

Barrymore styled herself for the shoot and took her own photos, due to COVID-19 limitations. According to the caption, the shirt is her own.

About being "badass," Barrymore tells InStyle, "I also love to see the word 'badass' in a joyful context, like on this cover with a smile, a peace sign, and a shirt that says, 'Good news.” That makes me feel like I’m on the right path. There’s this quote I love that Nancy Juvonen — my business partner of 25 years and the love of my life other than my daughters — taught me: 'Insecurity is loud; confidence is quiet.'"

In 2009, Barrymore directed a movie that was filmed, in part, in Detroit. "Whip It," starring Ellen Page, Barrymore, Kristen Wiig and Juliette Lewis, was about a teen who rebelled against the world of beauty pageants her mother wanted for a more raucous world of roller derby.

On being in Michigan, both Barrymore and Page were effusive with praise.

"I saw a lot of the state. I actually know it quite well," Barrymore said at the Toronto International Film Festival for the film's premiere in a piece The News ran in October 2009.

"On Saturday nights, I would go to the 8 Ball in Ann Arbor and have a cold PBR (Pabst Blue Ribbon) and I loved that. I loved the Majestic in Detroit.

"It was great for me because I really found locations that would work. I found wonderful places," Barrymore said. "I felt like it was a blessing we got to shoot there."

