Flooding closed some freeways in Metro Detroit after a Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm.

Eastbound Interstate 94 in Wayne County was shut down after Michigan Avenue because of flooding. Westbound lanes near Interstate 96 have been cleared, according to Michigan Department of Transportation officials. The eastbound I-96 ramp to westbound I-94 was that was blocked due to flooding, as well as the westbound I-96 ramp to westbound I-94 also has been cleared, MDOT tweeted.

And southbound Lodge Freeway was temporarily closed at the Davison Freeway due to flooding but has reopened, Michigan Department of Transportation officials tweeted at about 4 p.m.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Kook said the storm developed over Highland Park around 1 p.m. and stayed in the area about an hour before moving south west.

He said the rainfall was estimated to be about 2.5 inches in the area over two hours.

"That's a lot of rain for a short duration," Kook said.

DTE Energy reported just under 30,000 customers were without power at 6 p.m. Wednesday, including about 3,000 in the city of Warren, south of 14 Mile Road. Consumers Energy reported only about 6,550 had lost power.

There were reports of 1-inch hail early on in the storm and some minor wind damage in St. Clair.

Rain is still possible through the night in Metro Detroit but the stronger storms are likely over, Kook said. Wednesday's high was 92.

Similar conditions could bring more thunderstorms to Metro Detroit on Thursday afternoon as the heat builds, with highs expected in the mid-90s, Kook said.

