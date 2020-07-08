Michigan Department of Transporation (MDOT) will close parts of Interstate 94 this weekend to demolish the Mt. Elliott overpass in Detroit as part of the I-94 modernization project.

Both directions of I-94 between Interstate 75 and Gratiot will close. Closures due to demolition will begin on at 8 p.m. Friday and end early, by 5 a.m., on Monday.

MDOT will use M-3, the Gratiot Connector, and I-75 to detour traffic that would have otherwise used I-94. Westbound I-94 entrance ramps from Chalmers to Chene will close. Eastbound I-94 entrance ramps from I-96 to Van Dyke will close as well.

In total, the replacement project will cost $20.5 million, according to an MDOT press release. The new bridge, which MDOT said will be finished by spring 2021, will replace the current one, which was built in 1955.

