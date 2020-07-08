Michigan reported 11new coronavirus deaths Wednesday and confirmed 610 new cases — the highest single-day case count in seven weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services had tracked 67,237 cases of COVID-19 and 6,015 deaths through Wednesday.

When probable cases are added, Michigan's case total reaches 74,551, and the death toll is 6,262,including one new probable death reported Wednesday.

Wednesday's 610 confirmed cases was the largest single-day tally since May 20 when the state confirmed 659 cases.

Michigan has seen a rise in cases in the last three weeks but nothing like the record spikes reported in states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas.

The United States on Wednesday hit 3 million known cases of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 132,000 across the country, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

The surge in other states has been blamed in part on people not wearing masks or following social distancing rules as states lifted lockdown orders.

Michigan had a six-week high for newly confirmed infections last week, surpassing 2,500 cases during the week ending July 4. The state's uptick has been attributed in part to recent increases in testing and greater rates of infection among those ages 19-30 years old.

The average number of new cases for the past seven days is up to 444 a day from an average of 311 a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data. In addition to the 610 cases confirmed Wednesday, the state reported 41 probable cases.

Buy Photo DDOT received a $64.3 million grant to the Detroit Department of Transportation to help pay for transit operations, increased bus cleaning and providing personal protective equipment like masks and gloves to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on CNN Tuesday Michigan would impose new restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus if its COVID-19 numbers continue to grow.

"We're going to continue to monitor the numbers," Whitmer said. "If they keep moving up, we're going to dial back if we have to. And it's the last thing any of us wants.

Hospitals overall are not reporting a significant increase in COVID-19 patients in Michigan. There were 342 inpatients with COVID-19, including 185 in critical care and 87 on ventilators through Tuesday.

That’s a 5% increase compared with 325 COVID inpatients a week ago, including 193 in critical care and 103 on ventilators, as reported by hospitals.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Michigan — the percentage of those testing positive for the virus out of those tested overall — remains relatively low but ticked up to 3.77% Tuesday in Michigan. Last week's positivity rate was 2.8%.

The growing caseload in other states continues to drive Michigan's ranking down, dropping to No. 12 in the number of cases of the virus and to seventh nationally for deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

