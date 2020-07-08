Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold an 11 a.m. COVID-19 update on Thursday after the state recorded its largest one day total of coronavirus cases in seven weeks.

On Tuesday, Whitmer told CNN that Michigan would impose new restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus if its COVID-19 numbers continue to grow. She said she would be "prepared to take heat" again about it.

"We're going to continue to monitor the numbers," the governor said. "If they keep moving up, we're going to dial back if we have to. And it's the last thing any of us wants."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Photo: AP, File)

The news briefing is scheduled after Michigan reported on Wednesday 11 new coronavirus deaths and confirmed 610 new cases, the highest single-day case count in seven weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services had tracked 67,237 cases of COVID-19 and 6,015 deaths through Wednesday.

When probable cases are added, Michigan's case total reaches 74,551, and the death toll is 6,262, including one new probable death reported Wednesday.

Wednesday's 610 confirmed cases is the largest single-day tally since May 20, when the state confirmed 659 cases. Michigan has seen a rise in cases in the last three weeks, but nothing like the record spikes reported in states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/08/whitmer-update-michigan-coronavirus-response-cases-rise/5401466002/