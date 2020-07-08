Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged residents Thursday to wear masks to stem the spread of COVID-19 and cautioned that the state could make its mask requirements tougher in the near future.

During a press conference in Lansing, as the number of new cases of the virus continues to grow, Whitmer said the state’s current policy requires people to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces.

“We are reviewing that requirement and considering whether or not we need to take this a step forward to strengthen compliance,” she said.

“If we let our guard down," the governor added, "we could see a rapid increase in cases and deaths in Michigan.”

At a later point, Whitmer said in response to a question that she is looking at taking more steps that would "encourage" better compliance with wearing masks indoors.

She said the "last thing" she wants to do is to be doling out "lots of penalties."

On Tuesday, Whitmer told CNN that Michigan would impose new restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus if its COVID-19 numbers continue to grow. She said she would be "prepared to take heat" again about it.

"We're going to continue to monitor the numbers," the governor said Tuesday. "If they keep moving up, we're going to dial back if we have to. And it's the last thing any of us wants."

Whitmer's warning came after she said Wednesday the trajectory of cases is "very concerning" following the state's largest one day total of coronavirus cases in seven weeks.

At the Thursday news briefing, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said Michigan has experienced increasing cases for about three weeks with some areas of the state experiencing larger rates of increase than others. She flagged the Grand Rapids region as having the highest rate of new cases in the state.

Michigan's situation isn’t as dire as it was in the spring but is “not looking so good," Khaldun said. Deaths and hospitalizations tied to the virus remain low, she said, but added that deaths tend to increase after cases increase. It’s likely the death and hospitalization numbers will go up in the coming weeks, she said.

“There is still time for us to keep this curve down,” Khaldun said.

The Whitmer administration's warnings came as the president and chief executive of the Henry Ford Health System said Michigan is at a "tipping point" in its fight against COVID-19 four months after confirming its first cases of the virus.

"The combination of rising case counts and declining vigilance by many is placing our state at a tipping point in our battle with this disease,” Henry Ford's Wright Lassiter III said. "We cannot become complacent. We’ve come too far to yield hard fought gains now."

A national nonprofit that's been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 says Michigan is at a "high" risk of an outbreak, less than a month after listing the state as on track to contain the virus. COVID Act Now, a group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders, moved the state into the category, listing the state's infection rate as high.

"On average, each person in Michigan with COVID is infecting 1.14 other people," the website reads. "As such, the total number of active cases in Michigan is growing at an unsustainable rate. If this trend continues, the hospital system may become overloaded. Caution is warranted."

The governor also announced Thursday that she’s directed the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to develop rules to require implicit bias training as part of the skills necessary for licensing, registration and renewal of licenses for health care professionals.

The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, which Whitmer created in April, recommended the training, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“COVID-19 has had a disparate impact on people of color due to a variety of factors, and we must do everything we can to address this disparity,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The evidence shows that training in implicit bias can make a positive difference, so today we are taking action to help improve racial equity across Michigan's health care system.

“That’s why my staff has begun this kind of training and every member of my team, including me, will complete this type of training on an annual basis.”

The news briefing is scheduled after Michigan reported on Wednesday 11 new coronavirus deaths and confirmed 610 new cases, the highest single-day case count in seven weeks.

During a Wednesday evening Facebook Live event with Fox Detroit 2, the Democratic governor said "the trajectory" of COVID-19 in Michigan is "very concerning." People need to wear masks and continue social distancing, she said.

“If we all do our part, we can re-engage, we can get our kids back in school," Whitmer said. "But at this trajectory, it’s very unsure."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services had tracked 67,237 cases of COVID-19 and 6,015 deaths through Wednesday.

When probable cases are added, Michigan's case total reaches 74,551, and the death toll is 6,262, including one new probable death reported Wednesday.

Wednesday's 610 confirmed cases is the largest single-day tally since May 20, when the state confirmed 659 cases. Michigan has seen a rise in cases in the last three weeks, but nothing like the record spikes reported in states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas.

As cases trend upward in Michigan and across the country, Whitmer said Wednesday she's "concerned" about schools reopening to in-person instruction in the fall. The Democratic governor's comments came after Republican President Donald earlier in the day said he may "cut off funding" if schools don't reopen in the fall.

"As a parent, as a governor, I want to get our kids back in in-person instruction," Whitmer told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "But we can't do it if it's not safe to. That's why the actions today really matter."

The country needs to do better with "fundamentals," including mask wearing, testing supplies and tracing the contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19, she said.

"I am not sending kids and our education workforce into our schools unless it's safe," Whitmer added during the interview. "It's that simple."

