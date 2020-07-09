Lansing — Michigan is at a "tipping point" in its fight against COVID-19 four months after confirming its first cases of the virus, the president and CEO of Detroit's Henry Ford Health System said Thursday.

"The combination of rising case counts and declining vigilance by many is placing our state at a tipping point in our battle with this disease,” Henry Ford's Wright Lassiter III said. "We cannot become complacent. We’ve come too far to yield hard fought gains now."

Lassiter made the comments in a press release from a coalition of hospital and business officials Thursdayas new cases of COVID-19 have increased in recent weeks in Michigan and as other states have experienced spikes.

Buy Photo Wright L. Lassiter, III, left, and Arn Tellem have a One-On-One Conversation on the Sound Board stage at MotorCity Casino and Hotel during the Detroit Policy Conference, Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 29, 2020. Lassiter is President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System and Tellem is Vice Chairman of the Detroit Pistons. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on the state's response to the virus at 11:30 a.m.

In Michigan, the number of hospitalizations and new deaths linked to the virus relatively remain low, according to tracking data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. But health officials see reason for concern in data on growing case counts among young people who could help spread COVID-19.

A coalition of health care, union and business leaders, including Lassiter, released polling Thursday morning that showed that nearly 40% of adults in the state are less concerned about the virus today than they were a month ago. About 17% are more concerned, according to the poll of 1,000 Michigan residents conducted by TargetPoint Consulting.

In the press release, Tina Freese Decker, president & CEO of Spectrum Health of Grand Rapids, said "worrisome trends in Michigan" are emerging as other states, like Florida and Texas, have experienced serious outbreaks in recent weeks.

"We are seeing the early signs of an upturn in Michigan. We can lower our risk if we all work together," Freese Decker said. "We must continue to be vigilant by wearing masks, staying six feet apart and washing our hands."

The health care and business coalition — which included representatives from the state’s largest hospitals and companies, such as DTE Energy, Dow and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan — has commissioned an advertising campaign to encourage Michigan residents to adhere to safety best practices.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/09/hospital-execs-michigan-tipping-point-covid-19-battle/5404992002/