The annual hazardous algae bloom on Lake Erie has appeared in low concentrations in recent days near Toledo and, over the past week, at the mouth of the Maumee River, spreading north along the western shore towards the lakefront of the Monroe County towns of Erie and LaSalle.

In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, algae floats on the surface of Lake Erie's Maumee Bay in Oregon, Ohio. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Officials of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency said Thursday the bloom of green to greenish-blue muck will be smaller this season than last summer, but larger than the relatively moderate bloom of 2018.

“It’s not unusual for it to begin in July,” said Richard Stumpf, an oceanographer for NOAA.

“What we are forecasting for this year is a severity of 4.5 within a possible range of 4 to 5.5. Last year, we had a severity of 7.3.

“So this really puts us between 2018 (a relatively modest bloom), and 2019.”

NOAA officials and cooperating scientists spoke at a virtual Ohio Sea Grant conference attended by more than 300 government officials, scientists, academicians and members of the public.

The officials and scientists also said that despite a number of remedial programs enacted in recent years, the amount of phosphorus flowing from the large Maumee River Basin into the southwest corner of Lake Erie, at Toledo, is bigger than last year.

It is also in excess of targets set by shoreline states and the federal government.

Much of that increase, however, is related to more rain, especially significant storms in May, the federal officials and scientists working for NOAA said. And, they said, the spring of 2020 also allowed more tilling and fertilizing of farmland.

NOAA and other government officials said they believe that once phosphorus runoff targets are met, even with the heavier rains (which they said are related to a changing climate), the blooms will eventually reduce — significantly.

