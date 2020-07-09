The Michigan Department of Transportation will close parts of Interstate 75 this weekend to demolish the Bernhard Avenue pedestrian bridge in Hazel Park and to complete other road work. This work is part of the ongoing I-75 modernization project.

Both directions of I-75 between Eight Mile and Square Lake Road will close. Closures due to demolition and other road work will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and end early, by 5 a.m., on Monday.

MDOT will use Eight Mile, Woodward and Square Lake Road to detour traffic that would have otherwise used I-75. Northbound I-75 entrance ramps from Davison Freeway to Adams Road will close at 9 p.m. Friday. Southbound I-75 entrance ramps from M-59 to Nine Mile Road will close as well.

I-75 ramps that are currently closed due to construction will remain so after the freeway opens on Monday.

