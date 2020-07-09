Michigan confirmed nine new coronavirus deaths Thursday and 446 new cases, as state officials implored residents to keep wearing masks and social distancing to stem the spread of infection.

Michigan has seen an increase in new cases of the disease COVID-19 in the last three weeks but so far has avoided the surges seen in states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas.

MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun updates Michigan residents on COVID-19 developments, along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Photo: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor )

Reported deaths and hospitalizations due to the disease remain relatively low, but a coalition of Michigan hospital and business executives warned Thursday about the early signs of an upturn and said “declining vigilance by many” is pushing the state to a “tipping point” in the fight against COVID-19.

"We cannot become complacent. We’ve come too far to yield hard-fought gains now,” Henry Ford Health System president and CEO Wright Lassiter III said in a statement.

Michigan had a six-week high for newly confirmed infections last week, surpassing 2,500 cases during the week ending July 4.

The average number of new cases for the past seven days is up to 430 a day from an average of 338 a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

In addition to the 446 cases confirmed Thursday, the state reported 66 probable cases.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Michigan — the percentage of those testing positive for the virus out of those tested overall — is relatively low at 3.6% as of Wednesday. Last week's positivity rate was 2.8%.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has tracked 67,683 cases of COVID-19 and 6,024 deaths through Thursday. When probable cases are added, Michigan's case total reaches 75,063, and the death toll is 6,271.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said Grand Rapids is seeing the highest rate of new cases in the state. The situation isn’t as dire in Michigan as it was in the spring but is “not looking so good," Khaldun said.

While new deaths remain low, deaths tend to lag behind an increase in infections, so Michigan is likely to see death and hospitalization numbers increase in the coming weeks, Khaldun said.

The state's uptick has been attributed in part to recent bumps in testing and higher rates of infection among those age 30 and younger.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stressed in Thursday remarks that state policy requires people to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces, adding that her office is reviewing whether to take steps to strengthen compliance.

“If we let our guard down," Whitmer said, "we could see a rapid increase in cases and deaths in Michigan.”

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

