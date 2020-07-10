Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Friday that requires masks to be worn in crowded outdoor spaces and any business open to the public to refuse service to people who won't wear face coverings with limited exceptions.

Willful violations of the new order, which takes effect Monday, can bring misdemeanor penalties. It also says businesses who don't follow the requirement can have their licenses suspended.

Under the new order, people are required usually to wear masks when outdoors and are "unable to consistently maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household."

In addition, businesses that are open to the public are banned from providing service and entry to customers "unless the customer is wearing a face covering as required by this order."

"Masks can reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 by about 70%," Whitmer said in a statement. "By wearing masks, we can save lives and protect our family, friends, and neighbors from the spread of COVID-19.

"And by wearing masks now, we can put our state in a stronger position so our kids can return to school safely in the fall. For the sake of your loved ones, let’s all mask up, Michigan."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday. (Photo: Office of the Michigan Governor)

The announcement came a day after the Democratic governor hinted that her administration would take action to further encourage Michigan residents to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are exemptions to the new requirements, including children who are younger than 5 years old, people who cannot medically tolerate face coverings, individuals who are eating or drinking at restaurants, and people who are exercising.

No individual is subject to penalty under the order "for removing a mask while engaging in religious worship at a house of religious worship," it says.

At a press conference in Lansing Thursday, Whitmer suggested people who oppose masks wear ones with political statements printed on them that say, "I hate masks." And she emphasized the state’s current policy requires people to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces.

“We are reviewing that requirement and considering whether or not we need to take this a step further to strengthen compliance,” she said. "Because we cannot let our guard down. We cannot afford to play loose with the rules."

The governor made the comments as health officials cautioned that Michigan is nearing a "tipping point" with the spread of COVID-19 and as this week is on pace to bring the most new cases of the virus since May.

Under a current executive order, a Michigan resident must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth "when in any enclosed public space, unless the individual is unable medically to tolerate a face covering."

