Michigan confirmed 28 coronavirus deaths Saturday and 653 new cases.

The deaths announced Saturday include 22 prior deaths identified during a record review, the state said.

Michigan has seen growth in the number of new cases of the disease COVID-19 in the last three weeks. Saturday was the third time this week the single-day case count topped 600, which hadn't happened since May.

The average number of new cases for the past seven days ending Friday is up to 451 a day from an average of 349 a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

The state recorded 15 deaths Friday and 612 new cases Friday, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a mask mandate in an attempt to stem the virus' spread in the state.

While reported deaths and hospitalizations due to the disease remain relatively low, that could change in the coming weeks, health leaders warned Thursday.

Michigan had a six-week high for newly confirmed infections last week, surpassing 2,500 cases during the week ending July 4. In addition to the 612 cases confirmed Friday, the state reported 10 probable cases.

The state health department had confirmed 68,948 cases of COVID-19. When probable cases are added, Michigan's case total reaches 75,685, and the death toll is 6,313.

The 3,415 new cases reported this week are a seven-week high. The last time Michigan reported more than 3,000 new cases in a week was May 17-23 when 3,861 cases were reported.

While more testing is being done to help confirm new cases, the rate of positive tests continues to trend upward. About 3.4% of the tests done this week have come back positive, according to data through Friday.

This week’s reported death toll is a four-week high, according to the state’s data.

The state's hardest-hit city, Detroit, has a total of 11,936 confirmed cases and 1,461 deaths, according to city-data released Saturday.

The statewide death rate from the virus is 8.8%, dropping from 9.8% last week.

As of Friday, 53,867 have recovered from the virus.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/11/michigan-tops-600-new-virus-cases-3rd-time-week/5421296002/