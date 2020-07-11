The Palace of Auburn Hills, former home to the Detroit Pistons, has reached the end of the road.

The City of Auburn Hills will close several roads surrounding the palace to prepare for the demolition.

"Following the detonation, the roof structure will fall to the ground in a period of four to five seconds," Stephanie Carroll, the manager of business development and community relations for Auburn Hills, told The Detroit News earlier this week.

After the demolition, she said, crews will spend several months cleaning up the mess and filling the hole that held service areas and underground suites, she said.

Schostak Brothers & Co., a development company based in Livonia, bought part of The Palace in a joint venture. Its president, Jeffrey Schostak, told The Detroit News the implosion "marks the beginning of an exciting new era. The expansive and innovative development to come will bring hundreds of jobs and fresh opportunities for growth in a great part of southeast Michigan."

Before it was sold, the Auburn Hills city council rezoned the space for research and development, Carroll said. After crews clear the site, it will eventually hold 1 million square feet of mixed-use office and research and development space.

This demolition comes just two years after that of the Pontiac Silverdome, which hosted the Pistons for about ten years in the '70s and '80s, as well as the Detroit Lions for 25 years until 2001.

