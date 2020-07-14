A 77-year-old man was stabbed and his 43-year-old alleged assailant was shot by police and died Tuesday after a confrontation at a Lansing-area party store over masks, police said.

The incident began inside a Windsor Township Quality Dairy on Tuesday morning when the 77-year-old masked Lansing man and 43-year-old unmasked Grand Ledge man got into an argument regarding masks, according to the Michigan State Police.

During the argument, the Grand Ledge man — who had been refused service at the store because he wasn't wearing a mask — stabbed the Lansing man, police say, and fled the scene. Eaton County sheriff's deputies were called to the store shortly after 6:45 a.m. and stopped the man on Jerryson Drive in Delta Township shortly before 7:15 a.m.

Police say the man exited his vehicle and approached a deputy with a knife. The deputy backed up, then shot and injured the man.

The deputy is a 22-year-old veteran of the Eaton County Sheriff's Department.

The man, identified by police Tuesday as Sean Ernest Ruis, died at the hospital during surgery. The Lansing man is in stable condition.

It is at least the second incident in Michigan that has ended in someone's death over mask wearing. In May, a security guard at a Flint dollar store was killed in a confrontation with customers.

This week, a clerk at a Meijer store in northern Michigan reported that a man pulled out a knife when she asked him to wear a mask as he shopped. Police are working to identify that customer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered people last week to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

Michigan State Police is investigating both Tuesday's stabbing and the officer-involved shooting.

