Lansing — Michigan recorded its first human infection this year from a mosquito-borne virus Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.

The state agency and the Ottawa County Health Department confirmed a county resident tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.

The virus is spread to people through bites from infected mosquitoes. Illness can develop from a few days to two weeks after a bite, with symptoms including fever, headache and fatigue. In rare cases, it can cause infection of the brain — encephalitis — or the lining around the brain and spinal cord — meningitis, the state health department said in a news release.

State officials did not release any details about the person who tested positive for the virus.

Michigan reported its first two cases of Jamestown Canyon virus in 2018 in patients from Oakland and Menominee counties, followed by one case in 2019 in Cass County.

The virus can be spread by mosquitoes that become infected when they feed on deer or other animals that have the virus in their blood.

