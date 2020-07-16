Hillsdale College is planning a commencement celebration this weekend with masks and social distancing to honor its graduates as cases of COVID-19 have been trending upward in Michigan — a move that has "gravely concerned" the governor.

The private, conservative college known for eschewing government funding said in April that the pandemic led to the rescheduling of its 168th spring commencement to this weekend, with festivities set to begin Thursday.

In an email obtained by The Detroit News, Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn told students on Tuesday that he was looking forward to the festivities, but it comes as, "Michigan’s Governor tightened mask and distance restrictions, thereby complicating the proceedings."

Arnn told students to wear a mask whenever they are indoors, and also when they are outside if they are unable to maintain a physical distance of six feet from others. The college said it would provide a mask to those who do not have one. If someone is not wearing a mask, college officials would "respectfully assume that you have a medical condition that exempts you from the Governor’s mandate," Arnn wrote.

The ceremony is planned for outdoors with chairs spaced six feet apart. Those in attendance would be subject to screening for COVID-19 symptoms such as a high temperature taken at stations around the campus.

He also suggested that those who are sick, have had the virus, are older than 70 or have a compromised immune system to not attend the ceremony.

"Commencement is the most significant event in the life of a college," Arnn wrote. "As old as the first universities, this milestone represents the conclusion of the College’s labor and also inaugurates an even greater undertaking: each graduate’s commencing to live a good and happy life in accordance with the highest principles, a life for which they have spent four years preparing."

Hillsdale College's decision comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that COVID-19 cases have on an uptick in Michigan and the state is at a "turning point" in the fight. She encouraged residents to wear their masks in compliance with an executive order that mandates wearing of masks in businesses or large gatherings to mitigate the virus' spread.

Zack Pohl, communications director for Whitmer, said the governor "does not direct particular enforcement actions and has not done so here."

"She of course is gravely concerned whenever people disregard her executive orders, especially as case counts escalate in the state and we are witnessing a nationwide surge in cases," Pohl said. "There's no excuse for not taking the health of our fellow Michiganders seriously.”

Rebecca Burns, health officer for the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency could not be immediately reached. But she told Crains Detroit that the college informed her of its plans and she was disappointed due to participants traveling from across the country.

"I have no words for how disappointing it is to me that the college would put the Hillsdale community at such risk," Burns said.

Hillsdale College's decision contrasts with other universities that have opted to have virtual celebrations honoring its graduating class.

Oakland University — which postponed its commencement ceremony to the weekend of Aug. 28 — has been reviewing several options for commencement including an in-person ceremony.

But it opted for a drive-in ceremony instead.

"The ongoing virus pandemic was of paramount importance in our planning as was the fact we were determined to comply with the governor's executive orders on public gatherings." Stephanie J. Lee, administrative associate in the Oakland University Provost's Office and Academic Affairs.

Lee emphasized that even though Oakland University will have four separate ceremonies to spread out the size of the in car gatherings, that masks will be required to participate.

On Hillsdale's website, it says if rain forces the event from outside, graduates, faculty and parents will be moved to the Biermann Athletic Center.

Other guests could watch commencement via livestream in either the Plaster Auditorium, Searle Center, Lane Classrooms or a large tent in the quad. Capacity limitations will apply.

Its decision also comes as the college announced weeks ago that it would host college classes in the fall.

"Well of course we are going to have college," Arnn said in a video message to the incoming fall class."This is what we do. We are humans. What does that mean to be human? It means we have to work. We’ll starve if we don’t. Also, by our work we shape our characters and inform our intellects.”

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/16/hillsdale-college-graduation-weekend-covid-19/5450015002/