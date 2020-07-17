Imlay City — A 24-year-old Attica man was killed early Friday in crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, officials said.

Officers were called at about 4 a.m. Friday to the scene of a car-pedestrian crash in the area of Cedar and Borland.

Police found an unresponsive pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle driven by a Sterling Heights man, 36, was traveling north on Cedar when he saw the victim standing in the roadway, not moving. The driver attempted to avoid striking the pedestrian, but was unsuccessful, they said.

Medics declared the victim dead.

Investigators said they do not believe the driver did anything hazardous. They also said the victim is well known to police and believe alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.

