Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a new executive order on masks Friday that says wearing a face-covering inside a polling place for the purpose of voting "is not required."

However, the order, which comes 18 days before Michigan's Aug. 4 statewide primary election, says of the voting policy, "wearing a mask to protect yourself and others is strongly encouraged."

The new order from the governor "strengthens" another issued last week when she instituted penalties for residents who don't wear masks inside businesses that are open to the public and in crowded outdoor spaces, according to a press release from her office.

"Wearing a mask is the right thing to do to protect our families, our businesses, and our economy,” Whitmer said in a statement. "If everyone in Michigan masks up, we can save thousands of lives and put ourselves in a better position to send our kids back to school in the fall. For the safety of our loved ones and our dedicated first responders on the front lines: mask up, Michigan."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Photo: Governor's office)

The Friday order includes new language that says businesses may not assume customers without face coverings are covered by the policy's exceptions.

The exemptions to the mask requirements continue to include children who are younger than 5 years old, people who cannot medically tolerate face coverings, individuals who are eating or drinking at restaurants and people who are exercising.

"A business may, however, accept a customer’s verbal representation that they are not wearing a face-covering because they fall within a specified exception," the new order says.

Whitmer issued her previous order that requires businesses to ensure their customers are wearings masks on July 10, one week ago. The measure aimed to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has been linked to 6,101 deaths in the state. The number of new cases of the virus has been trending upward for weeks in Michigan, and Whitmer has said if that trajectory continues, schools won't be able to reopen to in-person instruction this fall.

Her new order also requires public safety officers to wear a face-covering unless doing so would seriously interfere in the performance of their responsibilities, according to a press release.

Some law enforcement agencies have refused to enforce the governor's mask requirements, which allows for misdemeanor penalties and $500 fines for violators.

The policy that masks won't be required in polling places comes as Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has taken steps to encourage absentee voting during the pandemic.

Benson's office announced in May that all registered voters in Michigan would receive an application to vote by mail in the August and November elections. The decision has drawn criticism from some Republicans who've voiced concerns about applications being sent to people who have died or moved.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/17/whitmer-order-masks-inside-polling-places-not-required/5460118002/