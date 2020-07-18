The state of Michigan reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths on Saturday.

Saturday's new daily count of coronavirus cases brings the week's total to 4,232, the largest weekly number of cases since mid-May.

This week's 4,232 cases of the virus is the highest the state has seen since the week of May 17, when 3,861 cases were reported that week.

Last week, 3,415 cases were reported, which is about 1,000 cases more than reported the previous six weeks.

In comparison, this week's total for COVID-19-related deaths is the lowest weekly total since March. This week, the state reported 50 virus deaths.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, seven of the nine virus-related deaths reported on Saturday were those that previously occurred but were only recently recorded as COVID-related.

In total, Michigan has 73,180 cases of coronavirus and 6,117 deaths since the outbreak hit the state. In addition, Michigan has 8,158 probable cases and 247 probable deaths were reported as well.

On Friday, the state recorded 660 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

That state also updated the number of people who have recovered from the virus to 55,162. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services qualifies those who are 30 days out from the onset of their illness as having a recovered status. Last Saturday, 53,867 people were considered to be recovered.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order re-enforcing her previous order a week ago that instituted penalties for those who don't wear masks in public places.

While masks are still a requirement within businesses, Friday's order exempts children who are younger than 5 years old and people who cannot medically tolerate face-coverings. Businesses have to accept a person not wearing a mask if they say it's for one of the exemptions, according to the new executive order.

Whitmer also made masks optional but encouraged people to wear them while voting at polling places during the state's Aug. 4 primary election.

"Wearing a mask is the right thing to do to protect our families, our businesses, and our economy,” Whitmer said in a statement.

