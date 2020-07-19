Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl from northern Michigan who is believed to have been abducted.

Anna Mae Taylor (Photo: Michigan State Police)

An Amber Alert was issued for Anna Mae Taylor of Garfield Township, which is south of Traverse City.

Taylor was last seen between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday in the township near Keystone and Hammond roads, according to Michigan State Police.

She is believed to be with Brandon Reyes, 20, of Garfield Township, and might have been assaulted by him, said police.

Reyes is considered dangerous and may be armed with a hammer and handgun, police said.

Taylor and Reyes might be in a gray or silver 2006 Chrysler 300 with a personalized Michigan license plate reading "BREYES," according to police.

Brandon Reyes (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Taylor is 5-foot-4, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, said police. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black Nike spandex plants with a neon waistband.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office at (231) 922-4550.

