A severe storm swept through Metro Detroit on Sunday, knocking out power to more than 120,000 homes.

As of late Sunday night, according to DTE Energy Co., 122,696 customers were without electricity. The energy company reported having 156 crews working to restore power late Sunday.

Heavy outage areas included Redford Township, Belleville, Saline, Wayne and Sumpter Township.

These outages come amid sweltering, humid weather this weekend. But Metro Detroit will soon get some relief.

“It’s going to be more comfortable,” said Cory Behnke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. “We’re expecting less humid conditions (Monday.)”

Temperatures Monday are expected to reach a high of 88 degrees with dry, sunny conditions.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach 84 degrees. It will be dry during the day with a chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Humidity will build up again on Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80's, Behnke said. Storms are expected to arrive at daybreak.

"We’re expecting heavy rainfall to be just isolated and hit-or-miss at this point,” he said.

