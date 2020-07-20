Michigan confirmed seven coronairus deaths and 489 cases Monday as the recent increase in the rate of infections continued.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 632 daily, up from 476 a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

Last week's 4,232 cases reported in Michigan was a nine-week high for infections — the most positive cases since the week of May 17.

However, deaths due to the disease remain relatively low, with Michigan reporting the lowest weekly total since March with 50 deaths total last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has tracked 74,152 positive cases and 6,126 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the state in March. When probable cases are included the tally reaches 82,395 cases and 6,373 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the disease have not surged as they have in some other states, though they are up about 43% over two weeks ago.

Hospitals reported 452 COVID-19 inpatients statewide as of Friday, including 209 in critical care and 102 on ventilators. In mid-April, Michigan had 3,900 hospitalized with the disease.

Last week, about 3.5% of diagnostic tests processed in the state were positive, according to state data, up from 3.4% of the tests the previous week. The positive percentage has been on the rise for six consecutive weeks.

During an appearance on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, was asked about the rising number of cases in Michigan.

A doctor takes blood samples for use in a coronavirus vaccine trial in Oxford, England, Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo: John Cairns, University of Oxford)

She said people are gathering at churches, bars and house parties again as the state’s economy begins to reopen.

“The demographic has also changed,” Khaldun said of the new cases. “Before June, most of the cases we were seeing were in people over the age of 50, and now the top age group for new cases is in the 20 to 29 age group. So that’s something we’re concerned about.”

The Grand Rapids region has had the highest rate of new cases in Michigan, but caseloads are increasing in regions all around the state including Metro Detroit and Lansing.

Michigan ranks seventh for the most COVID deaths among the states and 13th for cases, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

