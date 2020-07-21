Lansing — Michigan reported 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the state continues to experience a rise in cases among younger people.

The state's overall total for confirmed cases moved to 74,725 with 6,135 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Of those deaths, nine new deaths were reported Tuesday. Four of the nine deaths were added because of a review of past records.

Buy Photo Cars line up for COVID-19 testing on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at a former Sears auto center that's been turned into a testing facility in Lansing. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

The numbers come as health officials attempt to tamp down increases in new COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

Last week brought an 11-week high for new cases of the virus. Tuesday's new case total, 573, is slightly below the daily total for one week ago, 584. But over the first three days of the week, this week is on pace to top last week for new cases.

However, deaths and hospitalizations linked to the virus remain relatively low with last week bringing the lowest death tally for a week in Michigan since March.

The state has experienced a growing percentage of its new cases among people under the age of 50. About 59% of the new cases reported since April 20 have been among people 49 years old or younger, according to an analysis of Department of Health and Human Services data.

As of April 20, about 39% of the state's cases were people 49 years old or younger.

The group with the highest rate of new cases is those 20 to 29 years old, followed by the 30-39 age group, said Lynn Sutfin, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"Some of this likely due to younger Michiganders thinking they aren’t as vulnerable to the virus when the truth is they are not immune to this disease, can get very sick and they can be hospitalized due to COVID-19," Sutfin said.

Michigan ranks 13th nationally for COVID-19 cases and seventh for the number of deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

Michigan is one of 26 states considered "at risk" for an outbreak of the virus, according to the nonprofit COVID Act Now. The group says 10 states have active or imminent outbreaks.

As of Friday, Michigan reported that 55,162 had recovered from the coronavirus, meaning the individuals were alive 30 days after their onset of symptoms.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/21/michigan-reports-573-new-covid-19-cases-increases-among-young-people/5480604002/