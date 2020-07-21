Michigan State Police are working to find a 32-year-old missing man they describe as endangered.

Ernest Demetrius Winters was last seen leaving the 21200 block of Westview in Royal Oak Township at about 6 p.m. Saturday, investigators said on Twitter.

Ernest Demetrius Winters (Photo: Michigan State Police)

"Ernest has been diagnosed with bipolar/personality and schizoaffective disorder," officials posted. "He is known to be without prescription medication. Ernest has a prior history of overdose and is cocaine dependent."

Winters' case worker reported he has violent tendencies, and authorities believe he may be in the Flint area, state police said.

He is described as 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or MSP at (313) 237-2450.

