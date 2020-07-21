A northern Michigan man faces two felony charges for exchanging explicit photos with a minor on Snapchat.

Aaron Matthew Aument, 23, of Allendale has been arrested and arraigned on a charge of children accosting for immoral purposes and a charge of possession of child sexually abusive material.

In July 2019, Michigan State Police say in a news release, the victim's parent went to the police when it was discovered the child had been sending and receiving explicit photos on Snapchat after accepting a friend request from an unknown man.

In the course of the investigation, authorities seized Aument's cellphone and searched it for evidence. MSP also interviewed Aument himself.

Aument was arraigned July 16 with a bond set to $25,000. His next court appearance is July 29.

