A 14-week-old puppy was reported stolen Tuesday in Monroe County, Michigan State Police said.

The 14-week-old was reported taken at about 3:15 a.m. July 21. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The owners told troopers a Bullmastiff was taken from the 14800 block of North Telegraph in Berlin Township, about 29 miles south of Detroit, at about 3:15 a.m., investigators said in a statement.

A suspect "used a lighter to break the zip ties on the gate and gain access to the

puppy," according to the release.

The puppy is described as reddish-brown with black ears and snout, weighing about 25 pounds.

State police describe the suspect as a thin male, about 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black track suit, white shoes and a dark hat.

"There may be other suspects as well that distracted the other dogs on the property while the original suspect took the puppy," investigators said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

