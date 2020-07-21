Woman given $500K bond in alleged attempt to 'rent' hitman to kill ex-husband
A Monroe County woman faces two felony charges for an alleged attempt to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Michigan State Police said.
Wendy Wein, 51, was arraigned Tuesday in 1st District Court in Monroe on charges of solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime. Judge Michael Brown gave Wein a bond of $500,000. Wein is due in court July 29 for a probable cause conference.
State police arrested Wein on Friday.
Police say Wein allegedly contacted the website rentahitman.com, a humor site that claims to offer a "point & click solution."
"Got A Problem That Needs Resolving?" the main page reads in large red text.
Below that, in large black text: "With Over 17,985 U.S. Based Field Operatives, We Can Find A Solution Thats Right For You!"
State police say the owner of the site reached out after receiving a consultation request. A woman had allegedly asked for help with an "issue," her ex-husband.
"An undercover state trooper posing as a hitman met with Wein in a parking lot in South Rockwood," police said in a statement, adding the woman offered to pay him $5,000, and allegedly paid some of the money up-front.
Police say the site owner reports having "been contacted numerous times by people requesting murders, school shootings, and even a baby abduction" since it started in 2005.
Michigan State Police and rentahitman.com did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
