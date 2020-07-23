Michigan reported seven coronavirus deaths and confirmed 699 new cases of the disease COVID-19 on Thursday — the highest single-day count in eight days.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the state has dropped slightly to 586 a day, down from a 594 daily average for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

Last week's total infections were an 11-week high for new cases with 4,232 new cases confirmed over the seven-day period. This week to date is on track to record fewer cases than last week.

Pedestrians wear masks as they cross a street amid the coronavirus pandemic Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

The state's overall count reached 75,947 known cases, and the death tally is at 6,148, according to the latest update from the state. When probable cases are included, the state's total is 84,431 and 6,395 deaths.

Six of the seven deaths reported Thursday were older deaths identified during a review of vital records, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The percentage of positive tests in Michigan has been rising since early June. Last week, about 3.5% of the tests were positive. So far this week, 3.62% of tests have been positive through Wednesday, according to data from the state health department.

Hospitalizations due to the disease are low relative to the surge in the spring but trending up. Hospitals reported 493 COVID inpatients statewide as of Wednesday, including 214 in critical care and 120 on ventilators.

That's a 36% increase in inpatients over two weeks ago when hospitals reported 363 inpatients with COVID-19, 180 in critical care and 92 on ventilators. In mid-April, Michigan had 3,900 hospitalized with the disease.

Michigan still ranks 13th nationally for the number of COVID-19 cases and seventh for the number of deaths linked to the virus, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/23/michigan-confirms-7-coronavirus-deaths-699-new-cases/5495514002/