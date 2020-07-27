A 19-year-old from Michigan scratched off his instant lottery ticket and became a millionaire, according to the lottery bureau.

“I scratched the ticket in the store and I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the player, who chose to remain anonymous, told lottery officials. “I must have called my mom 90 times before I got through to her and then she wouldn’t believe me. My family thought I was joking until they saw the ticket for themselves."

Winning ticket (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

The player from Lenawee County bought the Millionaire Maker instant lottery ticket at Lowry Grocery at 932 East Beecher Street in Adrian.

He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount and plans to invest his winnings.

The Michigan Lottery bureau said players have won more than $62 million playing Millionaire Maker since it launched in April 2019.

