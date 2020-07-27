Lenawee County 19-year-old wins $1M in Millionaire Maker Instant game
A 19-year-old from Michigan scratched off his instant lottery ticket and became a millionaire, according to the lottery bureau.
“I scratched the ticket in the store and I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the player, who chose to remain anonymous, told lottery officials. “I must have called my mom 90 times before I got through to her and then she wouldn’t believe me. My family thought I was joking until they saw the ticket for themselves."
The player from Lenawee County bought the Millionaire Maker instant lottery ticket at Lowry Grocery at 932 East Beecher Street in Adrian.
He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount and plans to invest his winnings.
The Michigan Lottery bureau said players have won more than $62 million playing Millionaire Maker since it launched in April 2019.
