Michigan added 488 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths linked to the virus on Monday.

The state has now tracked 78,507 cases overall and 6,154 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The coronavirus initially peaked in the state in April, but the number of cases and the percentage of tests bringing positive results began trending upward again in June.

However, last week, Michigan reported fewer new cases than the week before and the fewest deaths since March.

The percent of tests bringing positive results — a key metric for monitoring the prevalence of the virus — continued to trend upward last week hitting 3.7%, according to currently available data from the state. The previous week the percentage was 3.5%.

As of Friday, 57,502 people in Michigan were considered "recovered" from COVID-19, meaning they were still alive 30 days from the onset of their symptoms.

