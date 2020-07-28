Border Patrol agents rescued two kayakers this week in the Detroit River, officials said Tuesday.

A US Border Patrol SAFE boat. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

After receiving a call from a relative, Grosse Ile police contacted Border Patrol at about 10 p.m. Monday to report the pair was missing near Stony Island, representatives said in a statement.

The Gibraltar Border Patrol station's Marine Unit, which was patrolling the Detroit River in a 27-foot SAFE (Secure-Around-Flotation-Equipped) boat, started searching the area and found the kayakers about 45 minutes later, according to the release.

"One of the kayaks had overturned and the subject was in the water when they were found," said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Both individuals, "who appeared to be in good health despite their adventure," were pulled from the water and transported to shore, officials said. They declined medical attention.

“Rescues such as this demonstrate the Border Patrol's commitment to the safety of the local boating community, and border safety in general, as part of our daily operations,” said John Rodrigue, the Gibraltar station's Patrol Agent in Charge.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/28/border-patrol-rescues-two-kayakers-detroit-river/5533116002/