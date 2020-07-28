Henry Ford Health System is recruiting volunteers to receive trial COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna.

The health system is one of 90 nationwide and the only site in Michigan to offer the drug during Phase 3, according to a statement from Henry Ford Health System. Researchers hope to enroll 30,000 volunteers across the country to receive the vaccine, which is administered through two injections.

Study participants in the double blind trial will have a 50% chance of receiving a placebo instead of the vaccine, which, unlike other vaccines, does not contain the actual virus, according to the hospital system.

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP, File)

Instead, the vaccine contains mRNA, a genetic code that triggers the production of a protein believed to help the immune system produce antibodies to the virus.

Participants in the trial must be older than 18 and free of illnesses or conditions that compromise the immune system.

Among those desired for the trial are people at high risk of exposure to the virus, people older than 65 considered at risk for a severe case of the virus, and people with "pre-existing medical conditions that are stable at the time of screening."

People can volunteer at www.henryford.com/ModernaVaccine and, if contacted by the hospital, finish enrollment in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital Emergency Department, the seventh floor of the New Center One Building or the employee health clinic at the HAP building.

Participants will be given two shots about 30 days apart, visit the enrollment center about five times and talk to study organizers about once a month for two years.

Researchers will monitor individuals for COVID-19 symptoms or the antibodies the vaccine strives to produce.

"If a participant is diagnosed with COVID-19 during their time in the study, the study team will provide the highest level of care," the hospital system said in a statement.

More than 600 people participated in the first two phases of the Moderna vaccine trial. The first phase determined the drug to be safe and the second phase showed the body produced antibodies in response to the vaccine.

In the third phase, researchers will discern whether the antibodies successfully prevent people from getting the virus.

