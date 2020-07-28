Michigan added 669 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide totals since the start of the virus four and a half months ago to 79,176 cases and 6,170 deaths.

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (Photo: NIAID, TNS)

Eleven of the 16 new deaths were identified by reviewing death records to determine cases linked to the virus.

After reaching an initial peak in April, Michigan's cases began to increase again in June. The number of positive cases last week was the second highest in nine weeks, but still lower than the week prior.

In addition, the number of deaths last week was the lowest since March.

Michigan officials recognized early on that the virus had a disproportionate impact on African Americans and that trend appears to continue to hold true.

As of Tuesday, 28% of all state cases and 40% of all coronavirus deaths occurred among Black individuals.

