The DeVos family is changing its tack to sell an 86-foot racing sailboat.

The asking price for a 2002 McConaghy Maxi 86 named Windquest has been lowered this month to $550,000 from $700,000, according to the broker selling the vessel.

Buy Photo 2011 Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race: "Wind Quest," a 2002, 86-foot, Max Z86 sailboat, owned by Doug and Dick DeVos, from Macatawa, MI, passes the Mapleglen, a 715-foot, three-inch traditional styled straight deck bulk carrier with a 26,100-ton carrying capacity. With a registered crew of 18, the "Wind Quest" is in Division 1-Cove Island IRC A. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

In the listing, the agent said the boat is located in Holland and "owned by one of the premier sailing families in the world, she has always been maintained by a full time Captain and rarely used more than three weekends a year."

Businessman and sailing champion Doug DeVos and brother Dick DeVos own the boat. Doug DeVos is co-chairman of Ada-based health, beauty and home care product company Amway. Dick DeVos is a former CEO of the company, unsuccessfully ran for Michigan governor in 2006 and is the husband of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

In 2015, the Windquest took first place in the annual sailboat race from Chicago’s Navy Pier to northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island. Two years later, the boat was among 97 that had to withdraw from the race due to thunderstorms, damaging winds and high waves.

One year, the race even gave fans a video tour of the vessel.

