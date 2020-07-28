Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold her first COVID-19 press conference in 13 days at 2 p.m. Tuesday as she updates the public on the state's ongoing response to the virus.

The briefing comes as the governor has warned that increasing spread of COVID-19 could eventually force her to close more businesses or potentially bar schools from reopening to in-person instruction this fall. Some schools have already decided to offer only online learning when they reopen about one month from now.

Michigan reported 488 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths linked to it on Monday.

The virus peaked here in April but the daily number of new cases and the percentage of tests bringing positive results began trending upward in June, which has caught the attention of state health officials.

However, deaths and hospitalizations have remained relatively low.

Last week, the state confirmed 3,798 new cases of the virus, which was down from the week before, and 48 new deaths, the lowest weekly total since March.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/28/whitmer-set-provide-update-michigans-covid-19-response/5528150002/