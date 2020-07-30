The Cranbrook Educational Community announced that Aimeclaire Roche will succeed President Dominic DiMarco, who announced plans to retire before the pandemic, but agreed to stay on for one more year during a turbulent period for all schools, and to assist Roche with the transition.

The newly named president, who came to Cranbrook in 2018, will not succeed DiMarco until July 2021.

Currently the director of Cranbrook Schools, Roche has an impressive resume with stints at some of the most-prestigious prep schools in the country -- The Bishop's School in La Jolla, California, where she was head of schools, the Groton School in Massachusetts and Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.

Aimeclaire Roche has been named president of the Cranbrook Educational Community, succeeding Dominic DiMarco. (Photo: Cranbrook Educational Community)

