Lansing — Michigan reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one of the highest daily totals the state has experienced in the past two months.

The state's overall confirmed case count hit 80,887 and the death toll reached 6,191, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human services.

The numbers included 19 new deaths linked to the virus on Thursday, but 14 of them occurred previously and were added because of a review a past records, according to the state.

The daily total of 715 new cases was the fourth highest one-day addition in June and July. However, two of the past days that brought higher totals were linked to backlogs in testing results.

Deaths and hospitalizations linked to the virus have remained low. The state reported 438 hospitalized COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday.

In recent weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has voiced concerns about the growing number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan and has repeatedly said the state needs to change the trajectory of cases so schools can reopen to in-person instruction in the fall.

"If we see this increase continue, we're going to have to move back a phase and that means we're going to have to do distance learning," Whitmer said during a Wednesday night appearance on CNN.

Also, on Wednesday, Whitmer issued an executive order that reimposes restrictions on the Upper Peninsula and 17 counties in northern Michigan to cap indoor gatherings at 10 people and close indoor bars where alcohol accounts for 70% of sales. The same restrictions are already in place for the rest of the state.

Michigan ranks 14th nationally for total COVID-19 cases and eighth for deaths linked the virus, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, 57,502 people in Michigan were considered "recovered" from COVID-19, meaning they were still alive 30 days from the onset of their symptoms.

