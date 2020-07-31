Beulah — A Michigan man suffered second- and third-degree burns Friday after his camper exploded, state police said.

Troopers and firefighters were called at about 7 a.m. to the Veteran's Memorial State Forest Campground on Honor Highway near North Thompsonville Highway in Beulah for a report that a camper exploded and was on fire. Beulah is located in Benzie County about 250 miles northwest of Detroit and 22 miles southwest of Traverse City.

First responders found a 67-year-old man with second- and third-degree burns on 35-40% of his body. Medics took him a hospital in Traverse City, but he was transferred to a hospital in Grand Rapids, officials said.

Medics also took the man's 60-year-old wife, who was in the camper when it exploded, to the Traverse City hospital. She was treated and released.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man exited the camper and turned on its propane after the couple's dog woke him up. The man went inside the camper and tried to ignite the stove when the explosion happened.

Authorities said the explosion collapsed the camper's roof and blew out its walls. The man held up the roof to enable his wife and dog to escape the fire. He then exited the camper and shut off the propane. He also attempted to unhook the camper from his vehicle, witnesses told state police.

The Michigan State Police's fire marshall continues to investigate.

