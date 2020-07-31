Two people died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Monroe County, the sheriff's office said, after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed. The crash took place about 3 p.m. on Sterns, east of Secor, in Bedford Township.

The pickup, a blue 2020 Chevy, was driven by a 73-year-old Temperance man, Ronald Whipple.

"For reasons unknown," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says, "the pickup truck traveled left of center" before hitting a white 2009 Buick Lucerne. A Temperance couple, an 88-year-old man and is wife, 84, were in the Buick.

After hitting the Buick, the Chevy struck a white 2010 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by a Lambertville woman, Tiffany Kidd, 40.

Kidd's four children were inside the minivan: ages 12, 10, and 7-year-old twins.

The crash killed both Whipple, the driver of the pickup, and Kidd, the mother. Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The Chevy would hit a third vehicle, a gray Chrysler minivan, before finally coming to a stop. Police say it's too early to know if speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal crash.

Along with the two deaths, the crash left the four children hospitalized, listed in stable condition. The driver of the Buick, 88, was listed in critical condition. His wife, 84, was listed in stable condition.

A 61-year-old Lambertville man driving the gray minivan was not hurt.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on the crash to share what they know at 734-240-7557.

