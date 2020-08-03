Lansing — Michigan reported 604 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, but the state has now dropped out of the top 15 nationally for total cases.

The 604 new cases and six new deaths disclosed Monday pushed the overall totals for the state to 83,386 confirmed cases and 6,212 deaths, according to tracking by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

However, other states are adding new cases at higher rates than Michigan, which once ranked third nationally for cases and deaths. As of Monday afternoon, Michigan ranked No. 18 for total cases — confirmed and probable — and ninth for deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In recent days, Virginia, Ohio, Alabama and South Carolina surpassed Michigan for total cases, according to the university's tracking.

The new number of cases in Michigan has been trending upward since June, but deaths and hospitalizations linked to the virus have remained relatively low.

The 604 new cases reported Monday was the highest daily case count reported on a Monday since May, according to the state's tracking.

As of Friday, 60,022 Michigan residents were considered "recovered" from the coronavirus, meaning they were still alive 30 days after the onset of their symptoms.

