The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory for Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties as high waves and onshore winds are expected through late Tuesday.

Winds could gust as high as 25 knots, with waves approaching 3-5 feet, the weather service said.

"Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels," according to the advisory, which is in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Buy Photo People with umbrellas watch a baseball game as steady rain falls at Memorial Park in Royal Oak on Saturday, August 1, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

A small craft advisory also is in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday for Port Austin to Harbor Beach, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac and Port Sanilac to Port Huron.

"Expect sustained winds up to 18 knots from the north with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet," the weather service said. "The maximum winds and waves are expected around 11 a.m. Tuesday."

The advisories follow several days of storms and downpours in southeast Michigan.

Widespread rain through the weekend brought 1 to 3.5 inches across the state, the highest total in the past 20 hours landing in Ypsilanti, meteorologists said.

On Monday, the weather service reported as much as 3.27 inches had fallen in Port Huron.

Some 0.17 inches was recorded at Detroit Metro Airport by Monday afternoon. The totals for Saturday and Sunday were 0.30 and 1.2, respectively, according to the weather service.

Meteorologists also say there is a slight chance of showers Tuesday afternoon as temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Clearer conditions are forecast Wednesday and Thursday, when the thermometer hovers below 80, a few degrees below average for early August, under sunny skies.

The mercury is expected to rebound into the mid-80s by Saturday.

