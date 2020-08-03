Police are investigating a Lansing-area road rage incident Sunday night that ended with a woman being run over by a truck.

The encounter took place at about 7:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Rossman in Onondaga. That's south of Bellevue and west of Gale, about 30 miles south of Lansing.

Ingham County deputies arrived to find a 46-year-old Springport woman had been run over. Police believe the victim's husband had confronted a pickup truck driver, a 25-year-old Leslie man, about alleged "erratic" driving.

"The woman also confronted the driver, and a physical confrontation may have occurred between the two through the open window," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

During the confrontation, the male driver tried to pull away, and the victim was dragged by the truck and then run over by it, police say. She suffered multiple broken bones.

Police continue to investigate the encounter. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

