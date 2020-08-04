Lansing — Six months after being convicted of lying to police about what she knew about Larry Nassar's sexual abuse and when, an Ingham County Circuit judge handed Kathie Klages 90 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

Judge Joyce Draganchuk gave Klages,the former headgymnastics coach at Michigan State University the jail sentence, minus one day, though her lawyers argued that Klages was at risk of contracting COVID-19 due to her age and other risk factors.

The sentence came after Klages was found guilty by a jury in February of lying to a peace officer during the 2018 investigation into the sexual assaults committed by Nassar, a former sports doctor, on MSU’s campus. Two witnesses testified that they told Klages about Nassar's abuse in 1997.

"I feel like I can breathe," Larissa Boyce, one of the two witnesses, said after Klages' sentencing. "I feel like I can finally move forward, and past all of this."

But Klages' lawyer, Mary Chartier, said: "An innocent woman was sentenced to jail today."

Klages, 65, says she first learned of Nassar's sexual abuse when a newspaper report was published in 2016, and maintains that she does not remember being told about Nassar's assaults more than two decades ago.

Kathie Klages, listens to testimony in the opening day in her trial in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, February 11, 2020. Klages, a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, is accused of lying to police about what she knew about the crimes of sex abuser Larry Nassar. (Photo: Rod Sanford, Special to Detroit News)

Boyce, along with another former gymnasts who testified that they reported Nassar to Klages, gave victim impact statements during the proceeding. , Boyce has said that had Klages acted, she could have stopped Nassar from sexually abusing scores of other young girls and women before he was stopped in 2016.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar, agreed.

"Kathie’s refusal to listen to Larissa and a second young gymnast in 1997 not only brutally damaged their bodies and minds, but allowed Larry to continue abusing hundreds of children for decades more," Denhollander said.

But Chartier, Klages' Lansing-based lawyer, said in her sentencing memorandum that Klages passed two polygraph tests, showing "she truly does not remember the conversation that she supposedly lied about."

She also said Klages' age, weight and health put her at risk of infection and death from COVID-19 if incarcerated.

But in the prosecution's sentencing memo First Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin argued that that Klages is not reformed, is deserving of punishment and should be incarcerated.

Klages is the third former MSU official to be face criminal charges stemming from the Nassar scandal. A Detroit News investigation found Klages was one of at least 14 MSU representatives who received reports of Nassar's conduct over two decades.

Nassar's onetime boss, former osteopathic medical school dean William Strampel, was sentenced to a one-year jail sentence for willful neglect of duty linked to his supervision of Nassar and misconduct in office related to inappropriate comments he made to female students. But he was released four months early.

Former MSU President Lou Anna Simon was charged last October with lying to police but a judge dismissed the case in May, saying prosecutors didn't present enough evidence. Attorney General Dana Nessel appealed the dismissal last month.

Nassar is serving a de facto life prison sentence after being convicted in two state courts of sexual assault and in federal court of possessing child pornography.

