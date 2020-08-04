Michigan recorded eight additional deaths from coronavirus Tuesday and added 664 new cases.

There are five previous deaths from earlier in the week that are included in Tuesday's count, the state noted.

The state's overall case tally reached 84,050 and the death count hit 6,220, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,436 and cases total 92,374.

The state added 15 deaths over the weekend, with no deaths reported on Sunday.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 7.5% in August.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate is near 1%, said Mayor Mike Duggan. The city added one death and 101 new cases over the weekend for a total of 12,854 cases and 1,489 deaths from the novel virus.

Meanwhile, the health departments of Oakland, Livingston and Genesee counties report a more than five-fold spike in COVID cases among teens aged 15 to 19 in the last two weeks, and they're blaming it on large parties.

In the South Lyon area in southwest Oakland County, there were 42 COVID cases reported among 15- to 19-year-olds between mid-July and early August. That's up from just three from the start of July to mid-month.

In Livingston County, the numbers jumped to 19 from three cases in early to mid-July. In Genesee County, the numbers jumped to 94 from 19.

Combined, that's 155 cases over the most recent two-week period, compared to 25 in the previous two weeks.

Deaths and hospitalizations due to the virus remain relatively low statewide. Hospitals reported 694 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, including 229 in critical care and 243 on ventilators. The hospitals are at 70% capacity.

That's similar to where things stood two weeks ago, when hospitals reported 439 COVID inpatients, 209 in critical care and 88 on ventilators.

In long-term care facilities, 7,782 residents have confirmed cases, another 6,000 have recovered or are recovering. Since March, 2,022 residents and 22 staff members have died from the virus.

Michigan is No. 18 among the states when ranked for COVID-19 cases and ninth for deaths linked to the virus, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 60,000 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, according to state data.

