Michigan added two deaths from coronavirus Wednesday and recorded 657 new cases.

The state's overall case tally reached 84,707 and the death count hit 6,221, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,478 and cases total 93,893.

In the past seven days, the state added 50 deaths due to the virus.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 7.3% in August.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate is near 1%, said Mayor Mike Duggan. The city added 24 cases and two deaths Wednesday for a total of 12,878 cases and 1,491 deaths from the novel virus.

The city is home to Henry Ford Health System, which on Wednesday began a nationwide experimental trial testing for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The health system is one of 90 nationwide and the only site in Michigan for the Phase 3 trial for the Moderna drug. Researchers hope to enroll 30,000 volunteers across the country to receive the vaccine, which is administered through two injections.

Deaths and hospitalizations due to the virus remain relatively low statewide. Hospitals reported 694 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, including 229 in critical care and 243 on ventilators. The hospitals are at 70% capacity.

The intake is an increase from where things stood three weeks ago, when hospitals reported 439 COVID inpatients, 209 in critical care and 88 people on ventilators.

In long-term care facilities, 7,782 residents have confirmed cases, another 6,000 have recovered or are recovering. Since March, 2,022 residents and 22 staff members have died from the virus.

Michigan, once an epicenter for the virus, has dropped to No. 18 among the states when ranked for COVID-19 cases and ninth for deaths linked to the virus, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 60,000 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, according to state data.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/08/05/michigan-adds-two-deaths-covid-19-657-new-cases-august/3303220001/