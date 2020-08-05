The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has suspended, without pay, a deputy sheriff facing sexual assault and domestic violence charges in an alleged 2016 incident pre-dating his law enforcement career.

Derrick Jackson, director of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, said Wednesday that the department was "just finding out about the allegations," and that when it did, it suspended D'Angelo McWilliams immediately.

Washtenaw County Deputy Sheriff D’Angelo Williams, center. (Photo: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)

"We're taking the allegations very seriously," Jackson said.

A May 2019 Facebook post on the sheriff's office, announcing McWilliams' hire, noted that he won the men's fitness award at police academy. The alleged incident took place roughly 2½ years earlier.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Brian Mackey charged McWilliams with three felonies: two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault, both allegedly involving accomplices, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual assault, involving coercion. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

McWilliams was arraigned Wednesday in Washtenaw County's 14-A1 District Court, records show, but a court staffer said the outcome was not immediately available.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did Ypsilanti Police Department, which investigated the case.

