A 4-year-old boy died in a hospital Wednesday afternoon, two days after he was found unresponsive in a Lapeer County residential pool, authorities say.

The incident happened Monday when Lapeer County sheriff's deputies were called at 9:28 a.m. to a residence on Hadley in Elba Township. The boy was not breathing in the pool.

He was removed by family friends, who attempted CPR.

The toddler from North Branch was visiting his grandparent's home with his 28-year-old mother and twin sibling, deputies said.

He was sleeping in the house around 8:30 a.m. Monday and an initial investigation determined that he left the home and opened an unlocked gate latch to access the swimming pool.

Friends visiting the home found the child in the pool around 9:28 a.m. and called 911.

Medics continued lifesaving efforts during the transport to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer.

Once the child's vitals were regained, he was taken by helicopter to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. He died at the hospital Wednesday.

"The preliminary investigation supports that this incident was a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said. "The case does remain under investigation."

