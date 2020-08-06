Michael Thompson, a 69-year-old Michigan prisoner serving a 42- to 60-year prison term, has a powerful advocate as he applies to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for clemency: Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel penned a five-page letter to Whitmer on Thompson's behalf.

Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Whitmer, said the governor “does not have an application that meets the necessary legal requirements to make a determination on clemency at this time," adding that if one comes before her, she will give it "a close and thorough review."

Chris Gautz, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, said a commutation application on Thompson's behalf was made on January, but there were issues in the paperwork.

The application was resubmitted in February. It is one of 770 requests for commutation that have been made to the Michigan parole board this year between January and June, Gautz said.

That's more than twice the 321 commutation requests that came in from January through June 2019.

Nessel's Aug. 5 letter not only supports Thompson's commutation, but urges it be done "as expeditiously as possible and that (Thompson) be released as soon as possible if (the governor's) office will be granting his request."

Thompson is 23 years into his sentence. His earliest release date is April 2038, just weeks after his 87th birthday. His maximum term would end in February 2047. He would be 95.

Officially, according to the MDOC's Offender Tracking Information System, Thompson is in prison for felony firearm and firearms possession by a felon after a Genesee County jury found him guilty in 1996.

The charges stem from a December 1994 incident, for which Thompson was charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of marijuana. He served three concurrent 10- to 15-year terms, which lasted the full 15 years, ending in March 2011, prison records show.

That pot deal was part of a drug sting, with an informant trying to work off time of his own, Nessel wrote. Thompson sold three points of pot to the man.

The sentence, which Nessel wrote "essentially amounts to a life sentence," was legal at the time, but Nessel said the matter would be handled differently today.

"Mr. Thompson's offense, if committed today, would be punishable by a maximum of four years' imprisonment or at most a maximum of eight years' imprisonment If charged as a second drug offense," Nessel wrote.

"While technically legal," Nessel continues later, "the sentence imposed on Mr. Thompson is the product of a different time in Michigan legal history, and it is a time that has passed."

Nessel noted that the "habitual" nature of Thompson's offenses "gave the trial judge virtually unfettered discretion in sentencing" him. And, she notes, it could have been worse. It could have been life.

Nessel, drawing on her roots as a defense attorney, argues Thompson's sentence violates the "principle of proportionality," in particular because there was little nexus between the drugs and the guns. There were no guns at the drug deal or the home where the pot was kept. And the guns located were "arguably antiques," Nessel wrote, and at any rate were "stored in a locked gun safe."

Michigan has also come around on pot, Nessel argued.

"A decades-long sentence like that imposed on Mr. Thompson is usually reserved for second degree murder convictions, or for particularly heinous rape cases," Nessel wrote. "Sentences of this length for selling marijuana are simply unheard of. Even when accompanied by firearms offenses. Given that recreational and medicinal marijuana are now legal in Michigan, allowing time to continue serving the very draconian sentence in this case is even more distasteful."

Thompson, Nessel argues, has never been a violent offender. In two decades in the prison system, he's earned one misconduct ticket, for "being out of place," Nessel found.

"He is the model prisoner," Nessel wrote, adding that "there is no reason to believe that Mr. Thompson will ever again engage in criminal activity."

Despite Nessel's advocacy, commutation is designed as a slow path to freedom.

If the parole board grants Thompson a public hearing, victims, the prosecution and the judge would all be notified and given a chance to respond.

Then the hearing would be held, and the board would make its recommendation to Whitmer, who would make the final decision.

Since 1969, Michigan governors have only granted 348 commutation requests, according to the corrections department.

That's less than half the requests the parole board has before it now.

Thompson did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

